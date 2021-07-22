The Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that the construction of National Highways had reached its highest-ever speed in the country in the fiscal year 2020-21. In a tweet, he mentioned that the construction of highways has speeded to 36.5 km per day.

According to the minister, India has also created a world record by constructing 2.5 kilometres 4 lane concrete road within 24 hours and 26 kilometres single lane Bitumen Road in just 21 hours. This marks a massive development in the infrastructure sector. Also, this is particularly significant, considering that the period has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and other restrictions. But how was this made possible?

Special Efforts By The Ministry

The ministry made special efforts to sustain this speed of construction, said Gadkari. These efforts include supporting contractors, paying subcontractors directly, making relaxations in contract provisions, and providing food and medical facilities to the on-site workers.

In order to ensure quality control in these projects, the construction is being carried out according to the highest IRC standards and Ministry for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Specifications. Apart from these, the ministry has set up a quality control zone to update policy guidelines. The zone also reviews and issues directions for system improvement on quality, reported Financial Express.

New Elevated Corridor In Gujarat

On a related note, Gujarat is also ready for a new elevated corridor. Recently, Gadkari also revealed that MoRTH is dedicating a 3.75 kilometre-long Deesa Elevated corridor to the people of Banaskantha in Gujarat. This road will be a part of the East-West corridor and will divide the city traffic from the highway traffic.

Thus, it will be instrumental in ending frequent traffic jams in the region, claimed Gadkari. He further noted that soon, the ministry would be dedicating several such National Highway projects in Gujarat.

