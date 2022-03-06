All section
UK Raises Over £85 Million To Aid Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Image Credit- Unsplash, DEC

The Logical Indian Crew

UK Raises Over £85 Million To Aid Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

6 March 2022

The DEC, comprising 15 top UK charities, thanked everyone for the donation. It stated that relief workers at Ukraine's borders and inside the invaded country had told them that money, not donated products, is needed.

In an incredible show of support from the UK public, more than £85 million has been raised to aid Ukraine. However, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has urged people to donate money rather than goods to assist those affected by the conflict. DEC member charities are humanitarian relief experts with decades of experience responding to global crises ranging from earthquakes to floods to disputes.

'Need Funding Rather Than Donated Items'

On Saturday, the DEC provided an update on the status of its emergency appeal, saying, "We are seeing an absolutely incredible response from the public to this appeal, which has now raised over £85m. We are grateful to everyone who is giving, organising events, and helping to spread the word."

"Our member charities are at the borders and inside Ukraine responding to the huge and growing humanitarian crisis. They are telling us that what they need is funding rather than donated items. The things that people give today might not be what people need tomorrow," reported The Guardian.

"What we would advise is that the things that people collect today here in the UK are not necessarily what people need tomorrow," Saeed said over BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge, among others, made "generous donations" to the appeal, according to the committee, and the latest total included £25 million from the UK government.

DEC Action Plan Partners

Five DEC charities are already responding directly or through local partners within Ukraine. Others are working to assist civilians fleeing the country to escape the conflict in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania.

The situation on the ground is fluid and fast-paced. One million people have already fled the country. It is estimated that up to 4 million people will become refugees, with another 7 million internally displaced.

