Caste discrimination
Fuel, Ration, Gas Only To Those Who Are Vaccinated: Maharashtra Officials Direct Sellers

Credits: ANI

Trending
'Fuel, Ration, Gas Only To Those Who Are Vaccinated': Maharashtra Officials Direct Sellers

Maharashtra,  11 Nov 2021 11:09 AM GMT

The district administration of Aurangabad directed the owners of these shops to provide utilities to those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Failing to adhere would result in stringent action under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The district administration of Aurangabad on Tuesday, November 9, directed the gas agencies, grocery, ration, and petrol pump owners to provide utilities to those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district stands 26th on the list of vaccination among 36 districts of Maharashtra. According to The Indian Express report, nearly 55 per cent of the people have been inoculated so far, compared to 74 per cent in the state. The figures reported have been low since the beginning.

Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of these shops to check the vaccination certificates of customers before providing them with the required things. He added that failing to adhere would result in stringent action against the concerned persons under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Restrictions To Historic Sites

Earlier this month, the collector had prohibited people without vaccination from entering historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad.

Chavan said the motive behind imposing such restrictions was to speed up the vaccination process and inoculate maximum eligible people.

The Zilla Parishad has also extended the vaccination hours till 8:00 pm to facilitate people in the informal sector, working from morning to evening. The civic bodies are also making frequent public announcements to raise awareness.

Reportedly, the first such drive was organised the same in Kaygaon village, located on the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar district border, where 100 residents were jabbed.

Also Read: 22-Yr-Old Detained Over Abduction Case Dies In Police Custody; Family Alleges Cops' Role

