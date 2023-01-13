All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Facebook/FSSAI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

India,  13 Jan 2023 11:51 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

As per the specifications released by the Food Safety and Guidelines Authority of India (FSSAI), basmati rice should only have natural basmati rice flavours and aromas, and it shouldn't contain any artificial colouring, polishing agents, or scents.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For the first time in India, the Food Safety and Guidelines Authority of India (FSSAI) has released thorough standards for the identification of Basmati rice as part of its efforts to promote ethical business practices and prevent adulteration.

According to a statement released on Thursday, these rules will go into effect in August of this year. As per these specifications, basmati rice should only have natural basmati rice flavours and aromas, and it shouldn't contain any artificial colouring, polishing agents, or scents.

Regulating Aroma & Grain Size

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) states that these regulatory standards for basmati rice will also apply to brown basmati rice, milled basmati rice, parboiled brown basmati rice, and milled parboiled basmati rice as a result of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2023, which were published in the Indian Gazette.

Various identity and quality criteria for Basmati rice are also specified in these standards, including the average grain size, the ratio of elongation after cooking, the maximum moisture content, the amylose content, the uric acid content, the presence of defective or damaged grains, and the incidental presence of other rice varieties besides Basmati.

"The standards are aimed at establishing fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumer interest, both domestically and globally," the statement said, reported Business Standard.

About Basmati Rice

The premium form of rice known as basmati is grown in the Indian subcontinent's Himalayan foothills and is prized for its large grains, fluffy texture, and distinctive flavour and aroma.

The special agro-climatic conditions of the regions where Basmati rice is grown, as well as the manner in which the rice is harvested, processed, and aged, all add to the distinctiveness of Basmati rice.

Basmati rice is a popular variety both domestically and internationally because to its distinct quality characteristics, and India supplies two-thirds of the global market.

Also Read: FSSAI Arrests 10 Food Outlets In Andhra For Using Fried Oil; Know Health Hazards Of Consuming Reheated Oil

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Food Safety and Guidelines Authority of India 
FSSAI 
Basmati Rice 
Regulations 
Standards 

Must Reads

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children
Similar Posts
Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
Trending

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place

The Logical Indian Crew
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
Trending

NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure, Kins Protest
Trending

Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Sons Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death
Trending

Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Son's Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death

The Logical Indian Crew
Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Countrys First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society
Trending

Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Country's First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X