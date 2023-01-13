In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration

For the first time in India, the Food Safety and Guidelines Authority of India (FSSAI) has released thorough standards for the identification of Basmati rice as part of its efforts to promote ethical business practices and prevent adulteration.



According to a statement released on Thursday, these rules will go into effect in August of this year. As per these specifications, basmati rice should only have natural basmati rice flavours and aromas, and it shouldn't contain any artificial colouring, polishing agents, or scents.

Regulating Aroma & Grain Size

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) states that these regulatory standards for basmati rice will also apply to brown basmati rice, milled basmati rice, parboiled brown basmati rice, and milled parboiled basmati rice as a result of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2023, which were published in the Indian Gazette.

Various identity and quality criteria for Basmati rice are also specified in these standards, including the average grain size, the ratio of elongation after cooking, the maximum moisture content, the amylose content, the uric acid content, the presence of defective or damaged grains, and the incidental presence of other rice varieties besides Basmati.

"The standards are aimed at establishing fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumer interest, both domestically and globally," the statement said, reported Business Standard.

About Basmati Rice

The premium form of rice known as basmati is grown in the Indian subcontinent's Himalayan foothills and is prized for its large grains, fluffy texture, and distinctive flavour and aroma.

The special agro-climatic conditions of the regions where Basmati rice is grown, as well as the manner in which the rice is harvested, processed, and aged, all add to the distinctiveness of Basmati rice.

Basmati rice is a popular variety both domestically and internationally because to its distinct quality characteristics, and India supplies two-thirds of the global market.

