From First ODI Century To Winning 2011 World Cup: Top 10 Moments Of MS Dhoni's Career

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram.

Dhoni's debut in the international cricket was as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He didn't score big in the initial matches but soon found his form and became famous for his big hits. He first took the charge as a captain of the Indian cricket team in Inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He later took charge of the Indian team in all three formats and went on to become one of the most successful captains

Dhoni announced his retirement from test cricket in 2014 midway through the tour of Australia and surprised everyone, although he continued playing limited-overs cricket. Dhoni last played for India in 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals when India lost to New Zealand.

As the former captain bids adieu to the international cricket, here's a look at the top moments from his 16-year long international career.

First International Century



Dhoni scored just 22 runs in his first four international innings. On debut, he was out for a duck. But in his fifth one day international against Pakistan at Vizag, he scored a stunning 148 off 123 with the help of 15 fours and four sixes. India posted a mammoth 356/9 and went on to win the contest. Dhoni was chosen as man-of-the-match.

Highest Score Against Sri Lanka In 2005 India India was chasing a target of 299 in ODI against Srilanka. Dhoni who walked in after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal in the first over of the Indian innings hit 15 fours and 10 sixes, to score an unbeaten 183 off 145 balls. The score is his highest and also the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs to date.

First Test Century Dhoni's maiden Test century also came against Pakistan in Faislabad during 2006 India's tour to Pakistan. Dhoni played an attacking inning with bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif, hitting 148 off 153 deliveries with 19 fours and four sixes The Test ended in a draw. World's Top ODI Batsman In April 2006, Dhoni displaced Australia legend Ricky Ponting to become the No. 1 ranked ODI batsman. Captain Lifts Inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007

In 2007 Dhoni was promoted as India's captain for the inaugural T20 World Cup. This came after India's humiliation in the ODI World Cup in West Indies where they exited at the group stage. He led a youthful squad at the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa. India lost just one match in the entire tournament before beating Pakistan in a nail-biting last-over finish by five runs to lift the trophy.

India Tops In Test Ranking

In 2009, Dhoni took India to the top in rankings in Test Cricket as well after taking over from legendary spinner Anil Kumble. ICC Awards After the 2007 magnificent win, Dhoni won the ICC ODI Player of the Year Trophy in 2008 and 2009. He became a part of ICC World ODI XI eight times and led in 2009 and from 2011 to 2014. He was also part of World Test XI in 2009, 2010 and 2013. World Cup 2011 That famous six that won India the world cup was one of the most iconic moments of the cricketer's career. The six was also featured in the 2016b movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. After 28 years India won the World Cup when they beat Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in April 2011. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 and was chosen as the man-of-the-match.