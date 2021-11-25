Free WiFi At Jammu In 20 More Places Under Smart City Mission

WiFi services will be installed at 20 more locations in the Jammu city under the Centre's Smart City Mission for the benefit of students and the business community, officials said. The spots include Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and others.

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has penned a deal with internet service provider LMES to set up WiFi hotspots at 20 locations. The above-menntionned agreement was penned and exchanged between the director of LMES and the Chief Executive officer of JSCL Avny Lavasa, reported Moneycontrol.

Free Wifi

"The JSCL has decided to expand its free WiFi service to 20 more locations under the smart city mission to attract tourist footfall and benefit students as well as the business community," Lavasa said.

Under phase 1, WiFi hotspots were installed at 16 locations, which received massive responses. More than 4,500 people connect to the network from Raghunath Mandir to KC Plaza to Kachi Chawni to Mubarak Mandi to Indra Chowk monthly, Lavasa added. She also emphasised the fact that internet connectivity is an important component of the Smart City.

39 Projects Costing Rs 671.33 Crore Completed Under Smart City

Last week, Lavasa said that about 39 projects costing Rs 671.33 crore have been completed and 45 are under execution for the Jammu Smart City Mission. The projects, including vertical garden, facade lighting illumination of Bahu fort, fountains at rotaries, multilevel parking at the bus stand and Phase-1 of wayfinding signages were completed in a fixed time period and work on more important projects which are on going.

Also Read: Haven't Been Paid Since March 2021: Forest Department Workers Take Out Protest Rally