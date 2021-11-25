All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Free WiFi At Jammu In 20 More Places Under Smart City Mission

Image Credit: Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Free WiFi At Jammu In 20 More Places Under Smart City Mission

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Jammu and Kashmir,  25 Nov 2021 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The spots include Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

WiFi services will be installed at 20 more locations in the Jammu city under the Centre's Smart City Mission for the benefit of students and the business community, officials said. The spots include Government Medical College Jammu, Railway Station Jammu, Canal Road Jammu, Jammu University, Channi Himmat, Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar and others.

Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has penned a deal with internet service provider LMES to set up WiFi hotspots at 20 locations. The above-menntionned agreement was penned and exchanged between the director of LMES and the Chief Executive officer of JSCL Avny Lavasa, reported Moneycontrol.

Free Wifi

"The JSCL has decided to expand its free WiFi service to 20 more locations under the smart city mission to attract tourist footfall and benefit students as well as the business community," Lavasa said.

Under phase 1, WiFi hotspots were installed at 16 locations, which received massive responses. More than 4,500 people connect to the network from Raghunath Mandir to KC Plaza to Kachi Chawni to Mubarak Mandi to Indra Chowk monthly, Lavasa added. She also emphasised the fact that internet connectivity is an important component of the Smart City.

39 Projects Costing Rs 671.33 Crore Completed Under Smart City

Last week, Lavasa said that about 39 projects costing Rs 671.33 crore have been completed and 45 are under execution for the Jammu Smart City Mission. The projects, including vertical garden, facade lighting illumination of Bahu fort, fountains at rotaries, multilevel parking at the bus stand and Phase-1 of wayfinding signages were completed in a fixed time period and work on more important projects which are on going.

Also Read: Haven't Been Paid Since March 2021: Forest Department Workers Take Out Protest Rally

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Jammu 
WiFi service 
Smart City Mission 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X