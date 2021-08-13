'Frame Policies That Do Not Allow Families Owning 1 Flat To Possess Multiple Cars': Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court, while expressing disappointment over the lack of a uniform policy in Maharashtra over designated parking space for vehicles, said that authorities must not allow citizens to own multiple personal vehicles if they didn't have adequate parking space.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said that authorities "should not allow families owning only one flat to have four or five cars if they do not have sufficient parking space" available in their respective housing societies, reported LiveMint.

Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Navi Mumbai and an activist, filed a PIL challenging a government notification that amended the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations Rules. The amendment permits developers to reduce car parking space.

'Developers Do Not Provide Sufficient Parking Space'

Thakur in his plea contended that in new high-rises, developers do not provide sufficient parking spaces, thereby forcing residents to park outside the premises of the housing society. The HC said that a reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed. "You can't permit one family to have four to five vehicles just because they can afford it. You should cross-check if they have parking spaces or not," it added, as per the LiveMint report.

The HC also questioned the rules challenged in the PIL and noted that there will be chaos if a proper policy on vehicle parking is not formulated. It pointed out that everywhere 30 per cent space of roads is taken away by parking on both sides.

The court added that these are genuine public concerns that have to be taken into consideration to come up with long-term measures.

Pointing out at the menace of illegal parking, the court said if it is not controlled there will less free paths left for coming generations. It added that the state can come up with a policy as per which a person would be allowed to buy a new car only after he/she can prove that he/she has the space to park it.

The court said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to fine people ₹10,000 for parking on the road despite the presence of a parking slot nearby has to be strictly implemented. The court also suggested that state and civic authorities should permit multi-level basement parking in housing or commercial complexes and adopt similar measures taken by Pune.

