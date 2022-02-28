All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fourth COVID Wave Might Hit India In June 2022, Warns IIT Kanpur Team

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Fourth COVID Wave Might Hit India In June 2022, Warns IIT Kanpur Team

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  28 Feb 2022 8:15 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The study mentioned above has been conducted by Subhra Sankar Dhar, Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur's Mathematics department and has been published as a pre-print in MedRxiv.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India might witness a fourth COVID wave in the middle or late June, and the next surge is to persist for approximately four months, according to a recent study conducted by a team of IIT Kanpur scientists. However, the severity will rely on the nature of the variant and the COVID vaccination status across India.

The study mentioned above has been conducted by Subhra Sankar Dhar, Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur's Mathametic department with the help of a mixture of Gaussian distribution based on the data on Zimbabwe and has been published as a pre-print in MedRxiv. However, it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

When Can India Face 4th COVID Wave?

In the above-mentioned study, the authors stated that the statistics indicate that the fourth coronavirus wave in the country is expected to arrive after 936 days from the initial stats availability date, which is January 30, 2020.

"Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022," the report was quoted as saying by Mint.

Moreover, it also added that around 99 per cent confidence interval for the date when the curve will reach the point of its height is roughly between August 15 to August 31, 2022.

How Impactful Will The 4th COVID Wave Be?

There is always a big chance that a new COVID variant might have an extreme consequence on the whole analysis. The authors also stated that the vehemence of the effect would depend on different factors like infectibility, fatality, etc.

Furthermore, the effect of COVID vaccinations - first, second or booster jabs may also play a significant role in the possibility of infection, degree of infection and various problems related to the fourth COVID wave; the study further added.

How Will The Next Variant Arrive?

According to the new study, the next COVID variant can emerge in two different patterns. Furthermore, they pointed out that there is still no guarantee that the new COVID variant will be less intense than the previously identified ones.

Firstly, the COID Omicron variant continues to mutate, evolving into some sort of Omicron-plus variant that is even more severe than the BA. 1 or BA.2 variant. Secondly, there is a possibility that an unrelated or new variant appears, an evolutionary virologist from Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Jesse Bloom told the scientific journal Nature.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: 'Ironfist' Boxing Legend Is Mayor Of Kyiv And Has Pledged To Not Give Up Without A Fight

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
COVID19 
IIT-Kanpur 
coronavirus 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X