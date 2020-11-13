Trending

Four Injured, Mosque Vandalised During BJP Victory March In Bihar

The BJP workers took out procession soon after the results were announced in favour of Pawan Jaiswal who won the Dhaka seat defeating RJD’s Faisal Rahman.

Rakshitha R
Bihar   |   13 Nov 2020 2:21 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
Four Injured, Mosque Vandalised During BJP Victory March In Bihar

Image Credit: SouthLive

A group leading a victory procession for a BJP MLA in Jamua village of East Champaran allegedly vandalised a mosque and pelted stones after local residents objected to raising slogans during their evening prayers, leaving four people injured.

The BJP workers took out procession soon after the results were announced in favour of Pawan Jaiswal who won the Dhaka seat defeating RJD's Faisal Rahman, reported The Indian Express.

Abhay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) said that Jaiswal was not a part of the procession and there were around 20 Muslim families in the area where the mosque was located. "A heated exchange broke out when the procession was asked not to raise slogans on loudspeakers during maghrib time. A scuffle took place and people in the procession who were large in number started pelting stones," Kumar said.

"The procession of 500 people pelted stones and raised slogans like Jai Shri Ram and abused the community. They broke the mosque gate, smashed windows, and properties inside," alleged Mazhar Alam, a villager.

According to the police, around 31 people have been booked and two have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The situation was stabilized later in the day by deploying additional forces.

Also Read: COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Dips Sharply In Bengaluru

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian