Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live

The four friends who lost their lives in the tragic car accident on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway have left a lesson for all the drivers. The new car was at 230kmph when the driver lost control and crashed into an oncoming truck. According to reports, the co-passengers were live streaming their journey on Facebook minutes before they met an accident.

According to officials, the primary reason behind the accident is overspeeding and the use of social media while driving. The four people who died were Deepak Anand, Akhilesh Singh, Dr Anand Prakash and Nirmal Kumar. The four friends, all in their thirties, were thrown out in a severe condition after the crash.

According to police reports, all of them were travelling to Delhi from Sultanpur when the accident occurred. According to a report by NDTV, Dr Anand Prakash was behind the wheel when one of his co-passenger urged him to touch 300kmph. Ironically, he said, "All four of us will die," during the live stream before encouraging Dr Anand to speed up.

What Has Happened?

Notably, when the driver slowed down the vehicle at 230kmph, the co-passenger asked him not to hit the brakes. Dr Anand assured all his friends that he would speed up once he finds an empty stretch of roads.

According to the video, all the passengers, including the driver, were indulged in the social media live as they wanted to show the world about their journey in a new car. The police officials mentioned that the accident was caused due to overspeeding and diversion of attention as all four focused more on the Facebook live stream than driving.

The car's collision with the truck was so severe that the parts of the vehicles and the occupants were blown away and fell at a distance, visuals from the crash site confirm. The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and state police rushed to the accident site for the rescue but couldn't save the life.

Overspeeding & Social Media

India accounts for 11 per cent of global deaths due to road accidents, primarily caused due to violating safety norms, the influence of drugs or alcohol, overspeeding and the use of mobile phones or other digital devices. According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, around 3,700 road accidents occurred in 2018 due to the use of mobile phones while driving, and it further increased to nearly 4,900 in 2019.

Apart from using a mobile phone to talk with someone or for other purposes while driving, several people are seen streaming their journey live on social media platforms with the intend of showing their connections about their lifestyle. Its consequences are fearful and should be underlined while driving a vehicle.

