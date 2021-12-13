All section
Four Districts Of Bihar Among Top 5 Most Improved In Education Sector In India: Niti Aayog

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Shweta Singh

Bihar,  13 Dec 2021 8:10 AM GMT

According to the list released by NITI Aayog, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Banka and Sheikhpura are the second, third, fourth and fifth most improved "Aspirational Districts" under the Champions of Change Delta Ranking for October 2021.

Four districts of Bihar have been ranked among the top five most improved Aspirational District in the field of education by the Union Government Public Policy Think Tank.

4 Aspirational Districts Of Bihar

According to the list released by NITI Aayog, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Banka and Sheikhpura, in that order, are the second, third, fourth and fifth most improved "Aspirational Districts" under the Champions of Change Delta Ranking for October 2021. Dumka district of Jharkhand tops the list.

The Delta Ranking is released by NITI Aayog, Shows the incremental progress in the aspirational district of the country in the development areas such as health and nutrition, educational, agriculture, and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure conducted across 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas.

An 'Important' Recognition

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar in the Bihar government's education department asserted the recognition by Niti Aayog as "important".

"This is the result of the work undertaken regarding quality education on the instructions and under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar," said Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Niti Aayog's Aspirational District Scheme in January 2018. To quickly and effectively transform 112 of the most under-developed districts in the country.

Under this initiative, rankings are released every month based on the incremental progress made across 49 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The KPIs are Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development, and Infrastructure.

