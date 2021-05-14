Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 May 2021 8:40 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
Coronavirus Is Living Organism, Has Right To Live: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat courted controversy after he said that "coronavirus is a living organism which has right to live."

"Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So, it is constantly mutating itself," he told the media.

However, he also said that the man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

One Twitter user sarcastically said, "This virus organism should be given shelter in the Central Vista," reported The Times of India.



His statement went viral on social media with many netizens ridiculing his observation on the deadly virus.

