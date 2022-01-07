Former Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane Gets 'Lifetime Cabinet Status'

The Goa Government made the decision to grant lifelong Cabinet status to Pratapsingh Rane, the senior-most legislator, for his tireless service to the state, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 6.

The Goa CM took to his official Twitter handle to announce this decision and wrote, "Our Government has decided to grant lifelong Cabinet status to the senior-most legislator, Pratapsingh Rane Ji, for his great service to the State of Goa."

"He has held the topmost positions in the state as the Chief Minister and Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly," he added.

Development Of The State

Sawant also stated how Rane will always remain an inspiration to everyone in Goa across strata and added that he is looking forward to his continued guidance as they work towards the welfare of the people and the development of the State.

He will always be an inspiration to the people of Goa across strata. I look forward to his continued guidance as we work towards the welfare of the people and development of the State. I congratulate him and wish him all the very best in all his future endeavours. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 6, 2022

Reacting to this heartwarming move by the Goa government, State Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane sent his gratitude to the Chief Minister and tweeted: "This is a very special gesture, I thank Hon'ble CM @DrPramodPSawant for having conferred this recognition on my father."

Furthermore, Rane stated that he is grateful to the honourable Chief Minister and that to the entire cabinet for giving him a lifetime cabinet status to his father Shri Pratapsingh Raoji Rane.

He concluded by saying that there is no greater way to honour his 50 years of devotion towards public service as Speaker, MLA, and Chief Minister in Goa.

