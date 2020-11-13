Former Facebook Employee Makes "Scathing Revelations" Before Delhi Assembly Panel

A former Facebook employee, Mark Luckie, on November 12, levelled some serious allegations on the social media giant before the Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony. The ex-employee alleged, "compromised implementation" of community standards in the company.

Top managerial posts at Facebook are given to those who have "strong governmental associations or political affiliations," Luckie said.



The examination by the committee chairman, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha mentioned that the witness made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus giving insights on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally.

"He has affirmed that Facebook has been creating policies with respect to efficient content moderation which is not consistent or even transparent and is developed in a manner that it suits Facebook and its business model rather than the persons who have been victimised by its inefficient policies," a statement by the committee read.

As per the committee, Luckie claimed that the intention behind recruiting those with "governmental influence" was because the social media giant wants "an eventual and effectual change in existing laws and governmental policies" to accommodate the platform in a manner that it can "generate maximum business."

"Repeated interference of the top heads of the Facebook on content moderating teams has led to compromising on community guidelines," Luckie said in a statement.



The former employee also claimed that the executive team of Facebook, including its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is "generally aware of such gross inaction and misappropriation" of the community standards and other policies of the company.

"Facebook would like the world to believe that it is politically agnostic to maintain a safe image, however, it isn't as agnostic as it claims to be," Luckie alleged.

The peace and harmony committee is holding hearings on complaints against the social media giant. As of now, the committee has examined six witnesses, including journalists and digital rights activists.

