Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes Voluntary Retirement, Likely To Contest Assembly Polls From Buxar

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   23 Sep 2020 9:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-23T16:07:34+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
The Bihar government on September 23 accepted Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey's voluntary retirement with effect from September 22. Pandey had applied for VRS before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls but was not given a ticket from Buxar Lok Sabha seat. He had later withdrawn his VRS application.

DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP.

"I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," Pandey said on Tuesday.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Buxar, The Indian Express reported. The former DGP has reportedly been given a ticket from the BJP.

Pandey made headlines in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The former top cop has been critical of the Mumbai Police in the case and had also sparked a massive row by saying that actress Rhea Chakraborty didn't have the "aukat" to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Many had criticised him for his political biases based on the comments he made in the past.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

