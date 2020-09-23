Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes Voluntary Retirement, Likely To Contest Assembly Polls From Buxar

The Bihar government on September 23 accepted Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey's voluntary retirement with effect from September 22. Pandey had applied for VRS before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls but was not given a ticket from Buxar Lok Sabha seat. He had later withdrawn his VRS application.

DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP.

"I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," Pandey said on Tuesday.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Buxar, The Indian Express reported. The former DGP has reportedly been given a ticket from the BJP.



Pandey made headlines in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The former top cop has been critical of the Mumbai Police in the case and had also sparked a massive row by saying that actress Rhea Chakraborty didn't have the "aukat" to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Many had criticised him for his political biases based on the comments he made in the past.

