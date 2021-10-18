For First Time Since March 2020, Mumbai Records Zero COVID Deaths

For the first time since COVID struck India, Mumbai recorded zero coronavirus deaths on Sunday, October 17. The city had last recorded zero deaths on March 26, 2020. The first COVID patient died on March 17 last year.

The return to zero!



We are extremely happy to announce that Mumbai has reported zero #Covid19 related fatalities today, a first since March 26th,2020.



We are well on the way to recovery Mumbai, keep following precautions and let's get every citizen vaccinated! #NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 17, 2021

"This is great news for all of us in Mumbai," said the city's city civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. "As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," he was quoted as saying by Livemint.

The megacity recorded its first COVID case on March 11 last year. On April 4 this year (during the peak of the second wave), the city recorded the maximum number of COVID cases (11,163).

Chahal said that a total of 97 per cent of the eligible citizens of Mumbai have received their first dose of vaccination and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated He urged people to continue wearing their masks and get the jab.

Findings Of Genome Sequencing Survey

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's genome sequencing survey, it was found that fully vaccinated people are safer than non-vaccinated. Out of 342 samples, 54 per cent of patients had the Delta variant, while 35 per cent had Delta derivatives and 12 per cent other variants. The significant findings are, the 54 persons who got infected had taken the first dose of the vaccine. Of the 54, only seven were admitted to hospitals. Interestingly, none of them needed oxygen or treatment in ICU. None of them died.

There were 168 persons who were vaccinated with both doses and got infected. Of them, 46 were admitted to the hospitals and seven were admitted to ICU. No deaths were also reported among them.

