UP Floods: Situation Worsens In Varanasi; Cremations Take Place On Terraces, Streets

Image Credit- Wikipedia (Representational)

27 Aug 2022

The rising water of rivers has submerged several ghats in the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. He has asked the administration to provide all possible help to the people living in the relief camps.

Several parts of Varanasi, including the prominent Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats, have been submerged in water due to the rising water level of the Ganga and Varuna rivers. This has forced the cremation of bodies brought to these ghats on terraces and nearby streets.

The flood water has penetrated the low-lying areas, including Ramana, Kashipuram, Maruthi Nagar, Samne Ghat, Nagwa, etc.

Space Constraint For Cremation

The area from Assi Ghat to Namo Ghat is entirely inundated, which has forced dead bodies coming for last rites at Harishchandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat to be cremated either on terraces or on the nearby streets.

In fact, due to the flood situation, there has been a space constraint which is leading to a long queue for cremation.

Water Level Of Rivers Crosses Warning Mark

In Varanasi, the water level of the Ganga crossed the warning mark of 70.262 metres at 8 am Friday (August 26) and stood at 70.86 metres, only 0.40 meters below the danger mark of 71.262 metres.

After the rise in the water level in the Ganga, the reverse flow has erupted a similar situation in the Varuna river as its water has begun plunging into residential vicinities situated on its banks.

According to NDTV, officials stated that the district administration is entirely ready, and the flood-affected people are being locomoted to relief camps. The official added that drinking water, food, and medical facilities are being provided to the displaced people in these camps.

PM Modi Enquires About Flood Situation

A statement released by the district administration noted Varanasi Member of Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and Commissioner Deepak Agarwal to enquire about the flood situation.

As per the statement, taking serious note of the grim situation, the PM has asked the officers to provide all possible help to the people living in the relief camps and directed them to contact the PMO directly if needed.

