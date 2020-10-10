'Don't Deliver Outside India': Flipkart Tells Customer In Nagaland; Receives Backlash

Flipkart sparked a massive row after one of its service executives told a customer that the company cannot deliver goods in Nagaland because it does not "deliver outside India". The response from the executive received a lot of criticism, following which the company had to apologise.

The Flipkart support page on Facebook was questioned on why the company doesn't deliver in Nagaland and why it treats states in the north-east differently. "We still didn't get independence and we are still a part of India. Treat all states equally areeh!," the user said in a comment.

To this, the company support replied: "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India."

Hello @Flipkart is this true ? If true then Don't u know that Nagaland is not outside India ! Shocking really pic.twitter.com/fRgymptLKw — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) October 8, 2020

The company then apologised for their reply that received massive backlash from social media users.



"We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options."

One of the social media users wrote, "Too bad. That's why geography is important and to be made compulsory in school education."

Wow! Flipkart has granted independence to Nagaland.. pic.twitter.com/uCbgddtJTm — Rajeev Bhattacharyya (@rajkbhat) October 8, 2020

Don't mistake it for ignorance on part of #flipkart , but derisive arrogance often shown towards the people of #NortheastIndia. When time comes the same corporates will be more than assertive claiming #Nagaland is a part of India/(an) market, with or without the Naga's consent. pic.twitter.com/1YqKmNZVKX — kaustubh (@kaustubhdeka) October 8, 2020

Wow, as per @Flipkart Nagaland is not in India



and we buy from Flipkart thinking its an Indian company@hmoindia pic.twitter.com/vMcMsUVPDm — Gaurav Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfDGP) October 8, 2020

"Imagine a reputed e-commerce company like Flipkart supposed to be run by some of the brightest minds of the country and abroad displaying such heights of ignorance," another user pointed out, lashing out at the company.

Nagaland's Director General of Police for Borders Affairs Rupin Sharma also reacted to the incident and wrote: "Although not with Flipkart, Even I had this experience once. Nagaland is India #Flipkart."

Also Read: 'More Time For Loan Moratorium Not Possible': Centre Tells Supreme Court