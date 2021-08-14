All section
Your Next Travel Just Got Expensive, Govt Hikes Domestic Flight Ticket Fares

The Logical Indian Crew

Your Next Travel Just Got Expensive, Govt Hikes Domestic Flight Ticket Fares

India,  14 Aug 2021 7:13 AM GMT

The Civil Aviation Ministry reviewed the price cap on domestic flight tickets for the fourth time this year.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has reviewed the price cap on domestic flight tickets for the fourth time this year. It has increased the price by 9 to 12 per cent.

After the nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020 domestic flights were out of operation for two months. When it resumed operations, the government to boost the aviation sector fixed the upper and the lower limit of the airfares.

While that cap has not still been withdrawn, the Ministry has time and again revised the lower and upper limit of the ticket prices, thereby bringing a hike in domestic airfare.

This is the fourth time that the flight ticket prices have been revised this year, followed by the hikes in February, May, and June. The Ministry explained that the hike in the air traffic fuel price is the reason for the consecutive hikes, reported The Hindustan Times.

The lower limit was imposed to help the airlines financially struggling due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The upper limit was imposed so that passengers are not charged huge amounts when the demand for seats is high.

An increase of 11.53 per cent in the lower limit and 12.83 per cent in the upper limit has been made for flights under 40 minutes duration. Prices of flights with a duration of more than 40 minutes have also been hiked, reported NDTV.

Here's A List With Details On New Pricing

Duration Of Flights (in minutes)Old Pricing (lower limit-upper limit)New Pricing (lower limit-upper limit)
Under 40 2,600-7,8002,900-8,800
40 to 603,300-9,8003,700- 11,000
60-904,000-11,7004,500- 13,200
90-1204.700-13,0005,300- 14,600
120-1506,100- 16,9006,700- 19,000
150-1807,400-20,4008,300- 23,000
180-2108,700-24,2009,800-27,200

Certain Exclusions That Will Add Up To Flight Fare

Travelers must keep in mind that the total price will be more than this. The reason is that the ministry's caps do not include the passenger security fee, user development fee for the airports, and the GST. "The prices have been revised keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country." the ministry said in the report by The Hindustan Times.

The revision and hike have been introduced when domestic travel is picking momentum after the severe losses last year and with other countries also relaxing lockdown restrictions on Indian flights.

