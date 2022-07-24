All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Har Ghar Tiranga: Centre Tweaks Flag Code; Tricolour Can Now Be Flown Day & Night

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Centre Tweaks Flag Code; Tricolour Can Now Be Flown Day & Night

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  24 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In a letter, the union home secretary said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is ruled by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government has introduced some changes in the nation's flag code by permitting the Indian national flag to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides using polyester fabric.

The development came as the government will launch a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (hoisting of flag in every home) programme as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India from August 13 to 15.

What Are The Changes?

Ajay Bhalla, the union home secretary, in a letter addressed to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is ruled by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Bhalla said in the letter, "You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control," quoted NDTV.

The Flag Code of India has been additionally amended through an order on July 20, 2022. The clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as follows- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night".

Earlier, the national flag of India was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions.

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as follows- 1.2. "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting."

Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Programme

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of a progressive independent India. As part of this celebration, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days that is from August 13 to 15.

According to the official statement, over 20 crore tricolours would be hoisted atop the houses for three days, from August 13 to 15. Government and private establishments will also be involved.

Also Read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga': To Celebrate 75th Independence Day, Over 3 Crore Tricolours Will Be Hoisted Across UP


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Har Ghar Tiranga 
Flag Code 
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 
Tricolour 

Must Reads

Delhi Government To Begin 'Spoken English Course' For Youth Across 50 Centres, Announces CM Kejriwal
Wish Fulfilled! Two Bengaluru Boys Battling Cancer Made Police Officers For Few Hours, Netizens React
'Har Ghar Tiranga': Centre Tweaks Flag Code; Tricolour Can Now Be Flown Day & Night
'Outbreak Has Spread Rapidly': WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency Amid Rising Cases
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X