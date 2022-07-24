'Har Ghar Tiranga': Centre Tweaks Flag Code; Tricolour Can Now Be Flown Day & Night

The central government has introduced some changes in the nation's flag code by permitting the Indian national flag to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides using polyester fabric.

The development came as the government will launch a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (hoisting of flag in every home) programme as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India from August 13 to 15.

What Are The Changes?

Ajay Bhalla, the union home secretary, in a letter addressed to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is ruled by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Bhalla said in the letter, "You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control," quoted NDTV.

The Flag Code of India has been additionally amended through an order on July 20, 2022. The clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as follows- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night".

Earlier, the national flag of India was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions.

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as follows- 1.2. "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting."

Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Programme

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 years of a progressive independent India. As part of this celebration, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days that is from August 13 to 15.

According to the official statement, over 20 crore tricolours would be hoisted atop the houses for three days, from August 13 to 15. Government and private establishments will also be involved.

