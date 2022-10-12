Just Few Weeks After First Pride Parade, Five Trans Persons Allegedly Attacked In Agartala- Know More

Just a few weeks after Agartala witnessed its first Queer Pride Parade, five transgender individuals came under physical attack at the City Centre, on the evening of October 7, amidst Durga Puja festivities.

Transgender People Under Attack

What started off as an instance of heckling soon turned into almost 40 men raining physical blows on them, as the five individuals suffered multiple injuries. As a result, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at West Agartala Women's Police Station concerning the incident. However, the victims allege apathy on the part of the cops in initiating action.

As per a report in The Wire, the trans persons were "brutally attacked" by almost 40 men. The incident reportedly occurred during the Durga Puja festivities at the mall right after two women started calling them 'Hijra' and abusing them.

What Happened Next?

As things escalated, one of the women slapped one of them while everybody watched, resulting in a further altercation. After the women left the scene, a group of youths suddenly descended on the scene and began physically assaulting the victims. They were brutally beaten up, reportedly, and the security guard present there came running and asked them to leave.

When they were about to leave, the women once again, along with the group of other men, attacked them. The entire incident was recorded on a video that has gone viral. One of the women can also be seen hitting one of them with her footwear.

Also Read: Multiple Explosions Rock Kyiv & Numerous Ukrainian Cities As Russia's Ukraine Invasion Nears 8-Month Mark