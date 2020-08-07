Five States That Account For 42% Of Coronavirus Cases In India

Ever since India has crossed 10 lakh coronavirus cases, over 42% of them have been reported from five states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

These five states were reporting less than 19% of the country's total cases before July, right before recording a million mark, reported The Hindustan Times.

Delhi had been responsible for over 12% of the first million cases and was among the three major states reporting nuggets spike almost daily along with Maharashtra (28.3%) and Tamil Nadu (15.6%), accounting for almost 56% of the national tally.

But the cases in the capital dropped to 2.2% from 11.8% in the second million, which clearly shows the shifting of the epicentres in the last three weeks. Delhi's approach to tackle COVID-19 has earned global appreciation for its management.

Maharashtra, however, continues to be the worst-hit state up till date, contributing nearly a fifth of the cases reported after July 16, the media reported.

Now Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have the largest number of cases. Andhra Pradesh, from the eighth spot earlier, has jumped to the second spot, reporting nearly 16% of the cases.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spurt of 6,805 COVID-19 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count in the state to 1.58 lakh, according to the state health department updates.

India has crossed a 2 million mark, reporting 62,257 new cases and 901 fatalities. Over 49K more people recovered from the deadly virus. The country currently has the fastest growth rate of the infection with 3.1%.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has crossed the 7-lakh mark, with over 18 million infections worldwide.

