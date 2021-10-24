All section
Gujarat: First IVF Calf Of Banni Buffalo Breed Born In Gir

Image Credit: Livemint

Trending
Gujarat: First IVF Calf Of Banni Buffalo Breed Born In Gir

Gujarat,  24 Oct 2021 11:07 AM GMT

The process was carried out to enhance the number of genetically superior buffaloes to increase milk production.

In a first, an IVF calf of "Banni" breed of buffaloes, found primarily in Gujarat's Kutch region, was born at a farmer's house in the state's Gir Somnath district, an official said on October 23.

The process was carried out with the objective to enhance the number of genetically superior buffaloes to increase milk production. The breed is known for its known resilience and higher milk-producing capacity in an arid environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the Banni buffalo breed during his visit to the Kutch region of Gujarat on December 15, 2020. The very next day, Ovum Pick-Up (OPU) and aspiration processes for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) of Banni buffaloes were planned.

A "Banni" buffalo belonging to a dairy farmer from Dhanej village in Gir Somnath gave birth to an IVF male calf, in what the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying called the birth of the first calf of the breed born using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

'Milk Yields In Desi Breeds Low'

DThe embryos of Banni donors were implanted in 18 recipient buffaloes, from which one calf was born on Friday morning, and a few more will be born in the next few days, India Today quoted diary farmer Vinay Vala as saying. He added that he decided to shift to Banni and Murrah breeds as the milk yield in desi breeds was low and uneven.

"Around eight of my Banni buffaloes gave a really good result with 9-12 litres of milk per time in a consistent manner with limited intake," he added.

Also Read: Dabur's Karva Chauth Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple Gets Flak Online:Here's Why



