Firework Unit Blasts In Tamil Nadu, Four Workers Dead, Several Injured

Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district witnessed a tragedy on the first day of the new year 2022. Nearly four people died in a blast at the R.K.V.M. Fireworks unit in Kalathur, near Watrap.

The victims were identified as S. Kumar (38) of Mettupatti, P. Periasamy (65) of Servaikaranpatti, S. Veerakumar (40), and S. Murugesan (35) of P. Paraipatti.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, January 1, at around 9:15 am. The fire rescue team of 20 people from Sivakasi and Vathirairuppu fire stations were rushed to the spot. Though the team doused the fire, the team had to use aluminium power to put off the smoke coming out of the unit.

The Nathampatti Police have registered a case and initiated the inquiry.

Several Workers Under Debris

Eight people sustained severe burns from the incident, while others had bleeding injuries after the flying debris hit them, The Hindu reported. All the survivors and the dead bodies have been immediately moved to the Sivakasi government hospital. The autopsy reports of the deceased are awaited.

The officials are trying to clear the debris with the help of an earthmover, as they suspect other workers are under the pile of dirt.

What Caused The Fire?

The inquiry was conducted by the police and the fire rescue team. Preliminary reports suggest that the blast occurred in the area where the chemicals were stored, and the workers supposedly mixed the chemicals, which resulted in the explosion.

One of their largest storerooms and five sheds filled with explosive materials were damaged in the blast.

