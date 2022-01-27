All section
Bihar Railways Exam Protest: FIR Against YouTube Educator Khan Sir, Others For Inciting Violence

Image Credit: ANI, ANI and Youtube

The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar Railways Exam Protest: FIR Against YouTube Educator Khan Sir, Others For Inciting Violence

Snehadri Sarkar

Bihar,  27 Jan 2022 8:29 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Besides Khan Sir himself, an FIR has also been registered against other coaching centers and over 400 unidentified individuals.

With the ongoing controversy around the exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC), a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against renowned YouTuber and teacher Khan Sir and a few others in Patna.

Khan Sir provides online coaching for competitive tests and is now being accused of inciting violence during one of the protests in Patna on January 24.

Around thousands of railways job contenders had gotten together at the Rajendra Nagar Railway terminal. They managed to disrupt train operations for more than five hours and reportedly vandalised railway property on Monday, reported India Today.

The FIR, as mentioned above, was registered at Patrakaar Nagar police station under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported India Today.

Who Is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir is a trendy coaching teacher from Patna who runs Khan GS Research Centre and is widely renowned for his unique teaching techniques. In response to all the allegations of instigating violence that came to the fore, Khan Sir allegedly had published a video where he asked the students to keep their activity peaceful. Furthermore, he also stated that no one would support them if they turned to violence.

Besides Khan Sir himself, an FIR has also been registered against other coaching centres and over 400 unidentified individuals. On the evening of January 25, they were accused of orchestrating violence and damaging government property at Rajendra Nagar railway terminal and Bhikna Pahadi.

This FIR has been filed based on statements provided by agitating aspirants detained in Patna earlier this week. They purportedly stated they got encouraged to indulge in violence after watching a Khan Sir video where he reportedly instigated aspirants to agitate on the streets of Patna if the RRB NTPC exams were not called off.

Also Read: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan, Says 'No One Told Me'

