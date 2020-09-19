"Financial Frauds Increasing Due To Digital Payment Dependence": National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on September 18 warned citizens of how financial frauds have spiked due to "greater dependence on digital payment platforms" following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the Centre was planning to come up with a National cyber security strategy-2020 to ensure a safe, secured, trusted and vibrant cyberspace for the country.

Doval made the remarks while delivering a lecture on Cyber security virtually at the COCONXIII-2020, a data privacy and hacking conference hosted by the Kerala Police and the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association.

"There is a change in the work environment that has been brought upon by the pandemic," he said, adding that there is a greater dependence on digital payment platform due to lesser cash handling and greater data sharing online.

"There was an increase of 500 per cent in cyber crimes due to limited awareness and cyber hygiene," Doval said. "Financial frauds have seen exponential increase due to greater dependence on digital payment platforms.

"The huge cyber data floating in the cyber space is a gold mine for extracting information that can undermine the privacy of our citizens" he said, cautioning citizens while being online and suggesting a responsible approach.

The NSA also complimented the state government and the Kerala police for the initiative.

Inaugurating the conference, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said with the increased reliance on the internet becoming a permanent feature of people's lives due to COVID-19, citizens need to be extra cautious while being online.

"Various types of cyber crimes are happening in our country and it's high time that we take proper precautions against such crimes," Mr Khan said.



Also Read: Constant 'Nudges' By Modi Kept India's Population To Follow Lockdown: Cambridge Study