Few Openings, Yet 98% Skilled Employees Ready To Change Job: Survey

A survey has revealed that 98% of skilled employees in India are open to new job opportunities, even when there are fewer job openings in the market, as companies have slowed down hiring due to global economic uncertainty.

The Talent Trends study by global recruitment firm Michael Page reached out to around 4,000 skilled, white-collar employees in India. It showed that about 75% of these are active job seekers, which means they are searching for opportunities right now or plan to find a new job in the next six months, while 23% are on the fence but open to a new job.

'Long-Term Service Obsolete'

Ankit Agarwala, managing director of Michael Page India, said the survey shows that the willingness to look out for a job is not linked to the feasibility of finding a new job. People are constantly looking out despite the economic uncertainties.According to him, nearly three out of four are active job seekers considering new roles. The study participants included 21% top-level, including C-suite employees, 51% senior-level, 14% mid-level, and 10% those without managerial responsibilities, as reported by Economic Times.

The study also found that people are open to new job opportunities regardless of when they started their present job, with almost two-thirds of those who began their tenure as recently as 2022 being active job seekers.

Further, Agrawala added that the culture of long-term service is becoming obsolete, loyalty has lost its lustre, and job hopping is becoming standard. Employers, too, are not looking at loyalty as an essential requisite in talent as long as they find the right skills.Additionally, the study found that the three most important factors for talent to decide on their next role include salary, flexibility, and career progression.

