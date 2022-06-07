Female Cyclist Blames National Team Coach For 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

The Indian sprint team is in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Track Cycling Championship, which is to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to June 22, 2022. In between, a female cyclist has blamed the Chief Coach of the Indian Sprint Team, R.K. Sharma, for inappropriate behaviour. This incident comes with a significant embarrassment to the Cycle Federation of India (CFI), as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now formed a committee to investigate the complaint filed by the female cyclist.

The Indian sprint team coach has been associated with the team since 2014. According to a statement by the SAI, R.K. Sharma was appointed as the National Coach on the recommendation of the CFI. After receiving the complaint from the female cyclist, the SAI came to action and brought the athlete back to India to ensure her security, protection, and well-being. The SAI has further said that the matter is being looked out on priority and will be resolved soon.

Two Separate Inquiry Committee Constituted

Following the complaint by the female athlete regarding inappropriate behaviour by the head coach, the SAI has formed two separate inquiry committees to investigate the matter at the earliest. The committee to probe into the matter includes Kerala cycling head SS Sudeesh Kumar, Maharashtra cycling coach Dipali Nikam, CFI secretary-general Maninder Pal Singh and CFI assistant secretary, V N Singh.

No Female Coach Assigned

Incidentally, the sports authority didn't assign any female coach for the training camp in Slovenia. As per the reports, Gautamani Devi, who was designated as the coach, pulled out her participation in the nick of time. The Indian team left India for Slovenia in May, and this incident happened on May 29, 2022. Furthermore, two days before, another incident occurred when the athletes checked into the hotel. The hotel informed about the shortage of rooms, after which the coach allegedly approached the female athlete for sharing the same room with him. Later, a room was laid out for the stay of the female athlete, reported The Tribune.

