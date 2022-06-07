All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Female Cyclist Blames National Team Coach For Inappropriate Behaviour

Image Credit: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Female Cyclist Blames National Team Coach For 'Inappropriate Behaviour'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  7 Jun 2022 7:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

During the Asian Track Cycling Championship training session in Slovenia, the Chief Coach of the India Sprint Team, R.K. Sharma has been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female cyclist.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian sprint team is in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Track Cycling Championship, which is to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to June 22, 2022. In between, a female cyclist has blamed the Chief Coach of the Indian Sprint Team, R.K. Sharma, for inappropriate behaviour. This incident comes with a significant embarrassment to the Cycle Federation of India (CFI), as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now formed a committee to investigate the complaint filed by the female cyclist.

The Indian sprint team coach has been associated with the team since 2014. According to a statement by the SAI, R.K. Sharma was appointed as the National Coach on the recommendation of the CFI. After receiving the complaint from the female cyclist, the SAI came to action and brought the athlete back to India to ensure her security, protection, and well-being. The SAI has further said that the matter is being looked out on priority and will be resolved soon.

Two Separate Inquiry Committee Constituted

Following the complaint by the female athlete regarding inappropriate behaviour by the head coach, the SAI has formed two separate inquiry committees to investigate the matter at the earliest. The committee to probe into the matter includes Kerala cycling head SS Sudeesh Kumar, Maharashtra cycling coach Dipali Nikam, CFI secretary-general Maninder Pal Singh and CFI assistant secretary, V N Singh.

No Female Coach Assigned

Incidentally, the sports authority didn't assign any female coach for the training camp in Slovenia. As per the reports, Gautamani Devi, who was designated as the coach, pulled out her participation in the nick of time. The Indian team left India for Slovenia in May, and this incident happened on May 29, 2022. Furthermore, two days before, another incident occurred when the athletes checked into the hotel. The hotel informed about the shortage of rooms, after which the coach allegedly approached the female athlete for sharing the same room with him. Later, a room was laid out for the stay of the female athlete, reported The Tribune.

Also Read: 4th Wave Warning? Mumbai Reports 50% Spike In COVID Cases In Just 5 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Asian Track Cycling Championship 
Female Athlete 
Sexual Harassment 
Indian Sprint Coach 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X