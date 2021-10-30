All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Tamil Nadu

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Tamil Nadu

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Tamil Nadu,  30 Oct 2021 9:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-30T14:40:13+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

This is the fifth suicide case in a month with four other NEET aspirants also taking their lives owing to the fear of not clearing the exam.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The looming fear of not clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) has once again taken away the life of a young medical aspirant. The deceased Keerthivasan, son of farmer Kuppusamy, died by suicide near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu on October 29. After appearing for the exam on September 12, the 20-year-old allegedly took the extreme step over the fear of not securing a seat at the government college. The police meanwhile said that the entire event happened soon after the answer keys were released.

NEET Claims Another Life

Keethisavan, after completing his schooling in a private school at Pollachi, appeared for the NEET exams in 2019 and 2020 but had failed wrack up good marks. He appeared for the exam again in 2021 and hoped to get good marks, a police officer was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express. After the boy's suicide attempt, he was taken to the Pollachi government hospital for treatment, where he received first aid.

Keethisavan was then taken to Coimbatore government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Currently, the hospital is conducting an autopsy and the Kinathukadavu police have also registered a case.

Fifth Case In A Month

This is the fifth suicide case in a month with four other NEET aspirants also taking their lives owing to the fear of not clearing the exam. On September 11, just a day before the examination, an aspirants by the name of Salem took away his life in fear of not clearing the test in his third attempt. Meanwhile, just a day after the exam, a 17-year-old Kanimozhi from Ariyalur district, also killed herself. Another NEET aspirant in T. Soundharya from the Vellore district also died by suicide later on September 15.

In the backdrop of reported suicides of many medical aspirants, who had either failed to crack the exam or had appeared for it, the state Assembly adopted a bill to override NEET after the A K Rajan committee had submitted its report.

The Justice A K Rajan committee said the qualifying exam would take the state back to pre-independence days and wanted the government to eliminate it at all levels by following the required legal and legislative procedures. Elimination of NEET "will ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated in admission to medical education programmes," the panel was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Also Read: No Complete Ban on Firecrackers, Only Those Containing Barium Salts, Chemicals Banned: SC

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shweta Singh
suicide 
NEET 
Tamil nadu 
aspirants 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X