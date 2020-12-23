Farmers Pen Letters To PM Modi Written In Blood, Demand Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

Farmers protesting at Singhu border have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi using their blood and demanded that the government should withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

The letters were written by farmers who donated blood at a camp set up at Singhu border.

"Good morning Narendra Modi ji, we are writing this letter with our blood. You are the Prime Minister of our country, elected by our votes. By passing these three laws, the farmers have been betrayed. We request you to take back these laws," the letter reads.





Some farmers have also written messages, using their blood, which reads: "take back black law", "we reject black laws, please take back."





"We'll send these letters to the PM by post or have it delivered in person," Taranjeet Singh Nimana from Ludhiana said.



Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday, December 22, donated blood at a camp set up by Ludhiana-based Bhai Ghaniya Ji Mission Sewa Society.

Farmers continue to intensify their protest near the national capital against the centre's contentious farm laws. The protesting farmers fear that the new laws will leave them to the mercy of big corporates and scrap the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Also Read: "BJP Illegally Used My Photo In Pro-Farm Law Ads": Protester At Delhi's Singhu Border