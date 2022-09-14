All section
Caste discrimination
Goa: Farmers Stages Protest Against Proposed IIT Campus In Sanguem, Sec 144 Imposed

Image Credits: Twitter/ MHT Goa, iitgoa.ac.in

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Goa: Farmers Stages Protest Against Proposed IIT Campus In Sanguem, Sec 144 Imposed

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Goa,  14 Sep 2022 8:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The farmers staged a protest in the Sanguem area of South Goa against the government's proposed IIT campus. The district collector has issued orders imposing Section 144 to prevent the further gathering of farmers on-site.

A group of farmers staged a protest against the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in South Goa on Monday (September 12). A farmer claimed that the state government was acquiring farmers' land without their permission for the project.

The protest erupted after a team from the revenue department reached the location to demarcate land for the upcoming project of the IIT campus. After the demonstration in the Sanguem area of South Goa, the district collector, Jyoti Kumari, issued orders to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to take control of the situation.

'We Don't Want IIT'

The local farmers claimed they had been cultivating paddy, where the government wanted to make the IIT campus by acquiring land. A woman farmer said, "We have been practising crop cultivation on the same land for decades."

She said, "We don't want IIT. We want to continue our agricultural practices on our land, and the government can't take it away from us," adding that the government is acquiring the land without concern or permission. Some other protestors said they wouldn't allow the demarcation process to continue.

Know The Government's Side

After the farmers' protest, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the land where the IIT campus is proposed belongs to the government, and they will ensure that no one faces injustice in the entire process. He also mentioned that some people habitually opposed development works in the state, hinting at the opposition.

In a press briefing, the CM said, "The land where the IIT is proposed belongs to the government. Some people are just encroaching on the land. People should shun the negative mindset. We will ensure people do not face any injustice. If someone is a tenant or has a document to prove their (land) ownership, they can submit it to the district collector," reported The Print.

The government officials have said that the IIT campus in South Goa will help in educating and creating employment opportunities for the locals. Hence, the farmers shouldn't come in between the developmental works. The police administration of the Sanguem area has also registered a case against the protesting farmers for obstructing the work carried out by the government of Goa.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
IIT Goa 
Farmers Protest 
Goa Famrers Protest 

