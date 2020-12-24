Haryana Police Book 13 Farmers For Attempt To Murder, Rioting For Blocking CM's Convoy

The Haryana Police have registered a case against 13 farmers who were protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws on charges including attempt to murder and rioting.

The protesting farmers had blocked Chief Minister Manohar Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it while it was passing through Ambala city, The Indian Express reported. Several protestors even waved black flags at the CM and shouted slogans against the state government.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday, December 22, under nine sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

"The policemen on duty said through loudspeaker they can hold their protest against the laws but peacefully…but despite that they reached Agrasen Chowk from Anaj Mandi while carrying black flags in their hands," the FIR mentioned.

"At 12.30 pm, when the chief minister's cavalcade reached Agrasen Chowk, they stopped some of the vehicles and pelted sticks at them," it said. "When police administration was providing exit to the cavalcade by diverting its route, these rioters and others stopped the way and attacked the policemen," it added.



Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for nearly a month, blocking highways against the new agri laws passed by the centre recently.

The farmers say that the new laws will scrap the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, slash their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Braving the harsh winters, farmers stand strong with their supplies that can last months, and have demanded the withdrawal of the "black laws".

Also Read: "Goswami Breaks Savarkar's Record": Republic TV Apologised 280 Times To British Media Watchdog