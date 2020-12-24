Trending

Haryana Police Book 13 Farmers For Attempt To Murder, Rioting For Blocking CM's Convoy

The protesting farmers had blocked Chief Minister Manohar Khattar’s convoy and hurled sticks at it while it was passing through Ambala city.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   24 Dec 2020 9:12 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Haryana Police Book 13 Farmers For Attempt To Murder, Rioting For Blocking CMs Convoy

Image Credit: The Economic Times

The Haryana Police have registered a case against 13 farmers who were protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws on charges including attempt to murder and rioting.

The protesting farmers had blocked Chief Minister Manohar Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it while it was passing through Ambala city, The Indian Express reported. Several protestors even waved black flags at the CM and shouted slogans against the state government.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday, December 22, under nine sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

"The policemen on duty said through loudspeaker they can hold their protest against the laws but peacefully…but despite that they reached Agrasen Chowk from Anaj Mandi while carrying black flags in their hands," the FIR mentioned.

"At 12.30 pm, when the chief minister's cavalcade reached Agrasen Chowk, they stopped some of the vehicles and pelted sticks at them," it said. "When police administration was providing exit to the cavalcade by diverting its route, these rioters and others stopped the way and attacked the policemen," it added.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for nearly a month, blocking highways against the new agri laws passed by the centre recently.

The farmers say that the new laws will scrap the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, slash their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Braving the harsh winters, farmers stand strong with their supplies that can last months, and have demanded the withdrawal of the "black laws".

Also Read: "Goswami Breaks Savarkar's Record": Republic TV Apologised 280 Times To British Media Watchdog

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian