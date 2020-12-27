Farmer Leader Gets Death Threat Amid Protest, FIR Lodged

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of the ongoing farmers' protest, allegedly received a death threat on his phone on Saturday evening.

Tikait's personal assistant Arjun Baliyan filed an FIR at Kaushambi Police Station under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, city Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh told the media.

It was later found out that the call was from Bihar, and the caller had threatened to kill Tikait with arms. Adequate security arrangements were made at the Ghazipur border to ensure the BKU leader's safety.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the joint front of almost 40 farmer organisations, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare accepting the Centre's offer for dialogue and proposed December 29 next date for the meeting.

The union wrote a four-point agenda and asked the Centre to stop the state machinery's campaign to defame and malign the farmers' movement, reported BusinessWorld.

The union has asked the government to adopt the modalities for the three Central Farm Acts' repeal and make changes in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. They further warned that a tractor march would be held from the Singhu border, on December 30 if there is no conclusive result after the talks.

Hundreds of farmers from across the nation are protesting against the three central farm laws on various Delhi borders for over a month. The protest is led by farmers from Punjab and Haryana. The farmers fear that the laws will shut government agriculture markets and deprive their right to minimum support price over a crop.



