Politics Over Lives? India Receives Farms Laws Repealment With A Pinch Of Salt

In a political masterstroke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Guru Nanak Jayanti and announced that the three contentious farm laws would be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for over a year and have reportedly witnessed over 600 deaths. PM Modi mentioned in his address on the national television, "despite several attempts to explain the benefits to the farmers; we have failed. On the occasion of Guru Purab, the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws". Even though the entire nation welcomed the major-U turn the Prime Minister took, people, are pointing fingers at the government for waking up to reality after having sacrificed hundreds.

How Did People React To The News?

Rakesh Tikait, one of the most prominent faces of the farm protests, said that the farmers would move back only after the government repealed the three laws in the winter session of the Parliament. The main Opposition Party welcomed the move and said that the repealing of the farm laws was a victory against injustice. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have elections scheduled in 2022, and the move comes after a period of political turmoil in Punjab. BJP mentioned that the action is not politically linked and has nothing to do with the elections. However, certainly with the announcement of taking down the three laws, the Party in power has turned the tide on its side.

Everyone had a word to say, from celebrities to political leaders and ordinary people, about PM Modi's decision. While several people played it safe and wholeheartedly welcomed the move, others were outrightly critical that the decision is just another political gimmick and is a little too late.





















People who once thronged the national borders to protest against the farm laws are bursting crackers to celebrate their victory. However late, the announcement is still a welcome move by the ruling party.

