Faridabad Murder Case: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Assures Strict Action Against Accused

Two days after a 21-year-old girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Faridabad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on October 28 assured stringent action against the accused.

"The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against the culprit. No criminal will be spared," said the CM.

Nikita Tomar, a final year commerce student, was shot dead on October 26 outside her college in Ballabhgarh. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera outside the college. The footage showed the man who first tried to pull her into a vehicle and then shoot her when she resisted.

Blood-curdling daylight murder of college student identified as Nikita Tomar in Delhi suburb Faridabad (Haryana) caught on CCTV as she emerges from college after writing exam. Assailant identified as Taufeeq arrested, driver of car still absconding. https://t.co/8Yq4CWHsoi pic.twitter.com/HvBVrRgpGy — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 27, 2020

After shooting her, the attacker fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.



Police arrested the attacker identified as Touseef and his accomplice, Rehan, on Tuesday, October 27.

According to ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan were waiting in a car for Nikita Tomar to come out of the college. "Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her," the cop said.

Nikita's father said that the accused had troubled her in the past as well.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter. My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he said.

Meanwhile, the family of the woman has linked the killing of their 21-year-old daughter to 'love jihad'. The family claimed that the woman was attacked outside her college by a man who was infatuated with her. Tauseef, who has been arrested, also confessed to killing the young girl because "she was about to get married to someone else".

