All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Editors Guild Of India Demands Immediate Release Of Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah

Image Credits: Twitter/Fahad Shah

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Editors' Guild Of India Demands 'Immediate Release' Of Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Feb 2022 12:50 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Fahad Shah is the editor-in-chief of a news outlet called 'The Kashmir Walla' that published a story about a family losing their 17-year-old son, blaming the police forces behind his death.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Editors' Guild of India (EGI) slammed the Jammu and Kashmir government for arresting journalist Fahad Shah, editor of a news portal called 'The Kashmir Walla'. On Friday, Shah was taken into custody by the local police for allegedly sharing 'anti-national' content on social media.

The Kashmir news outlet carried out a story, citing a family's allegation that the police forces killed their 17-year-old son. However, the latter stated that he was a 'hybrid terrorist' who was killed along with other militants.


Condemning his arrest, the Guild took to Twitter and shared an official statement urging the necessary authorities to ensure detainment and questioning are 'not used as tools for suppressing media freedom.' Posted on February 6, the letter also asked the state government to release Sajad Gul, detained under the Public Safety Act.

Media Freedom 'Progressively Eroded'

As reported by The Indian Express, the Editors' Guild asked the authorities to stop harassing journalists for the sake of national security. "The space for media freedom has progressively eroded in Kashmir. The Guild urges the state administration to respect democratic values and stop the harassment of journalists in the name of national security," said the Guild.

Further, the EGI pointed out the authorities taking local journalists into custody who questioned their actions, detaining them. They add, "This arrest is a part of a larger trend in the state where security forces call journalists for questioning and often detaining them because of their critical reporting," the Editor's Guild add.

According to The Times of India, Shah is wanted in three cases for inciting terrorism and spreading fake news. Mehbooba Mufti raised her voice against the arrest, not just the Editors' Guild. Calling out the Central government, she stands with Fahad Shah and supports his groundbreaking journalism that publishes the truth. Another Kashmiri politician, Sajid Lone, lashed out at the authorities on Twitter, questioning the times we are living in.

Also Read: J&K Police Officer With 'Afzal Guru Connection' Arrested While Ferrying Terrorists

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Kashmir 
Journalism 
Kashmiri Journalist 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X