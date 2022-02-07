Editors' Guild Of India Demands 'Immediate Release' Of Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah

Editors' Guild of India (EGI) slammed the Jammu and Kashmir government for arresting journalist Fahad Shah, editor of a news portal called 'The Kashmir Walla'. On Friday, Shah was taken into custody by the local police for allegedly sharing 'anti-national' content on social media.

The Kashmir news outlet carried out a story, citing a family's allegation that the police forces killed their 17-year-old son. However, the latter stated that he was a 'hybrid terrorist' who was killed along with other militants.





Editors Guild of India strongly condemns the arrest of Fahad Shah, editor of the Kashmir Walla. Demands his immediate release and urges state authorities to ensure that FIRs, intimidatory questioning, and wrongful detainment are not used as tools for suppressing press freedom

Condemning his arrest, the Guild took to Twitter and shared an official statement urging the necessary authorities to ensure detainment and questioning are 'not used as tools for suppressing media freedom.' Posted on February 6, the letter also asked the state government to release Sajad Gul, detained under the Public Safety Act.



Media Freedom 'Progressively Eroded'

As reported by The Indian Express, the Editors' Guild asked the authorities to stop harassing journalists for the sake of national security. "The space for media freedom has progressively eroded in Kashmir. The Guild urges the state administration to respect democratic values and stop the harassment of journalists in the name of national security," said the Guild.

Further, the EGI pointed out the authorities taking local journalists into custody who questioned their actions, detaining them. They add, "This arrest is a part of a larger trend in the state where security forces call journalists for questioning and often detaining them because of their critical reporting," the Editor's Guild add.



According to The Times of India, Shah is wanted in three cases for inciting terrorism and spreading fake news. Mehbooba Mufti raised her voice against the arrest, not just the Editors' Guild. Calling out the Central government, she stands with Fahad Shah and supports his groundbreaking journalism that publishes the truth. Another Kashmiri politician, Sajid Lone, lashed out at the authorities on Twitter, questioning the times we are living in.



