Facebook's Oversight Board Takes Up First Indian Hate Speech Content Case​

An independent board set up by Facebook to monitor hate content on the social media platform has taken up a case from India where a user had incited violence against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon of Prophet.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 3, the board said that it has selected an additional case for consideration, which had been referred by Facebook. Facebook has already taken down the content that displayed a sword and hate messages, and now the Board will look into the matter.

"In its referral, Facebook stated that it considered this case to be significant, because the content could convey a veiled threat with a specific reference to an individual," the board said.

"Facebook referred to heightened tensions in France at the time the user posted the content," it added.

Facebook has showed that although its policies allow it to determine a potential threat of real-world violence and to balance that determination against the user's ability to express their religious beliefs, it was difficult to draw the line in this case, a statement by the board read.

The Board said that the new case replaces one of the six cases that it will review.

Facebook, which has come under the scanner for allegedly ignoring hate speech content on its platform, has constituted the independent body for content moderation in a transparent manner.

The Board is reviewing appeals from users on content that has been taken down from Facebook and Instagram and its decisions are binding on the two social media platforms.

The body also invites the public to comment on the cases that are being moderated.



Once the Board reaches a decision, Facebook will be needed to implement the decisions as well as publicly respond to any additional policy recommendations that it makes.

