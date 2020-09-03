Trending

Facebook Bans BJP MLA Raja Singh Over Hate Speech Row

The action comes three weeks after a Wall Street Journal report accused Facebook of not acting against provocative posts, especially by the members of the ruling BJP such as Raja Singh among others.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Sep 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Facebook Bans BJP MLA Raja Singh Over Hate Speech Row

Credits: IndiaToday

Facebook on Thursday banned Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh's account over allegations of delivering inflammatory speeches for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate.

Singh was banned for violating Facebook's policy on content promoting hate and violence, said a spokesperson.

"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to remove his account," Facebook's statement as quoted by NDTV.

The action comes three weeks after a Wall Street Journal report accused Facebook of not acting against provocative posts, especially by the members of the ruling BJP such as Raja Singh among others.

On Wednesday, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in connection with allegations of not applying hate speech rules to certain leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The panel was chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who questioned on the political bias from Facebook for some party leaders.

Also Read: Government Gives Nod To 27 Cold Chain Projects 11 States, To Generate Employment, Benefit Farmers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian