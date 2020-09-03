Facebook Bans BJP MLA Raja Singh Over Hate Speech Row

Facebook on Thursday banned Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh's account over allegations of delivering inflammatory speeches for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate.

Singh was banned for violating Facebook's policy on content promoting hate and violence, said a spokesperson.

"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to remove his account," Facebook's statement as quoted by NDTV.

The action comes three weeks after a Wall Street Journal report accused Facebook of not acting against provocative posts, especially by the members of the ruling BJP such as Raja Singh among others.



On Wednesday, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology in connection with allegations of not applying hate speech rules to certain leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The panel was chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who questioned on the political bias from Facebook for some party leaders.

In response to overwhelming media interest in the meeting of the ParliamentaryStandingCommittee on InformationTechnology that just adjourned, this is all I can say: we met for some three&a half hours & unanimously agreed to resume the discussion later, incl w/ reps of @Facebook. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020

