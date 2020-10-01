Trending

Facebook Bans Ads Claiming US Election Results Are Invalid

The company also banned campaign ads of Trump that suggested immigrants could be a reason behind spreading coronavirus infection.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Oct 2020 9:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-01T16:12:38+05:30
Writer : Apoorva Kashyap | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Apoorva Kashyap
Facebook ads and Instagram photos or videos suggesting that US election results would be invalid were banned by Facebook Inc on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The social media giant initiated the move after US President Donald Trump broadcasted the presidential debate with his adversary Joe Biden to boost his claims suggesting the elections will be 'rigged'. Trump has criticised the mail-in ballots stating that fraud was already happening.

Citing the hate speech rules the company also banned campaign ads of Trump that suggested immigrants could be a reason behind the coronavirus outbreak.

The company has already been facing charges for not fact-checking the political ads. Following this move, the company has framed new rules for its blog-post adding to the earlier curtailment on premature claims of election victory.

Facebook has said that the new rules would prohibit any political ad that suggests voting to be useless or that invalidates any lawful method of voting or portrays voting tabulation as illegal and corrupt.

