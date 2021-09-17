All section
Extracts Of Savarkar, Golwalker Removed From Kannur Universitys Governance & Politics Syllabus After Row

Trending
Extracts Of Savarkar, Golwalker Removed From Kannur University's Governance & Politics Syllabus After Row

Kerala,  17 Sep 2021 9:30 AM GMT

The 30 books included in the syllabus have extracts of VD Savarkar’s ‘Who is Hindu,’ ‘We or Our Nationhood Defined’ by Golwalker, Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Integral Humanism’, and ‘Indianisation, What, Why and How’ by Balraj Madhok. The protestors said the syllabus ‘saffronised’ education.

Kerala's Kannur University has removed the works of V D Savarkar and M S Golwalkar from its Governance and Politics syllabus for the post-graduate students.

It was omitted on the recommendation of a two-member committee formed by the university, which had submitted their report after reviewing the syllabus for a week.

According to The Hindu report, the committee identified flaws in the syllabus. In the new course, 'Governance and Politics', the committee said the governance section was not given importance, and the Indian Political Thought section had more Hindutva ideologies than others.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Gopinath Raveendran, confirmed the development on Thursday, September 16.

The decision comes after a two-week-long protest by the Kerala Students Union, Congress Student Wing and Muslim Students Federation against the inclusion of their works.

Controversy Over Syllabus

The 30 books included in the syllabus have extracts of VD Savarkar's 'Who is Hindu,' 'We or Our Nationhood Defined' by Golwalker, Deendayal Upadhyaya's 'Integral Humanism', and 'Indianisation, What, Why and How' by Balraj Madhok.

The protestors said the syllabus 'saffronised' education and burnt the copies of their books.

Following the controversy, many prominent personalities, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, said that intellectual freedom should not be sacrificed in the name of politics, Hindustan Times reported.

"I have quoted both Savarkar and Golwalker in my books and differed with their ideology. If you don't read their books, on what basis will you oppose their ideas?" Tharoor was quoted as saying.

The governor said that banning books was not ideal; instead, students must learn all the ideologies and arrive at their conclusion.

The university will continue teaching last year's syllabus, and the decision on lessons of another ideologue, Deendayal Upadhyaya, will be taken soon, Hindustan Times reported.

Also Read: UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested

