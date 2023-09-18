How Exposure Therapy Aids Children With Eating Disorders?

All section
India,  18 Sep 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Among the various treatment approaches, exposure therapy has emerged as a promising intervention to help children overcome their fears of specific foods.

Eating disorders among children and adolescents have been a growing concern in recent years, affecting physical health and emotional well-being. Among the various treatment approaches, exposure therapy has emerged as a promising intervention to help children overcome their fears of specific foods. In this article, we explore how exposure therapy can play a vital role in the treatment of eating disorders in children, fostering healthier relationships with food and promoting overall well-being.

Expanding food variety in therapy for children 
Building long-term resilience in eating disorder recovery 
Overcoming food fears in children 
Therapeutic techniques for pediatric food aversion 

