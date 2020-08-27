Trending

Excavator Operator Who Rescued People After Raigad Building Collapse Praised For "Non-Stop" Work

Kishore Bhagwat Lokhande worked for more than 30 hours as he was removing the debris of the building when the National Disaster Response Force and the fire department called off the search operations.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   27 Aug 2020 8:42 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Excavator Operator Who Rescued People After Raigad Building Collapse Praised For Non-Stop Work

Image Credit: NDTV

The operator of a heavy-duty excavator, who stepped up to rescue people and clear rubble at the site of a building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad on August 24, has earned a widespread appreciation from his "non-stop" work.

Kishore Bhagwat Lokhande worked for more than 30 hours as he was removing the debris of the building when the National Disaster Response Force and the fire department called off the search operations.

Many hailed Lokhande as a hero for his dedication and determination to rescue all those trapped under the debris.

"I got a call on Monday evening saying that I need to rush as a five-storey building has collapsed. I have been working continuously since then. I have only left the machine about four times - either to attend to nature's call or when some media persons wanted to click photos of me," Lokhande, who rescued at least 10 bodies.

"A lot of people have died, but I was very happy when the rescue teams pulled out a four-year-old boy alive from under the debris... I ate two samosas on Tuesday afternoon and khichdi at night... I felt that instead of eating I could use that time in rescuing people," the 24-year-old said.

Lokhande has been operating the excavating machines for six years now.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Death Toll In Raigad Building Collapse Rises To 12, Over 78 Rescued

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian