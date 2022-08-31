'Entrepreneurship Is A Way To Solve Global Problems': How This 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' Is Shaping India's Startup Ecosystem?

India is witnessing the fastest growing startup ecosystem, where people from all age groups, demographics, and backgrounds are coming together to contribute from their own experiences and efforts.

According to an official report, the number of recognised startups in India rose to nearly 72,000 on June 30, 2022, from 471 in 2016. The significant spike in numbers of new-age entrepreneurs will take the country to new heights in research and innovation.



To make entrepreneurship more promising and a way to solve global problems, Ravi Ranjan is on a mission that will change the dynamics of the startup ecosystem.

A renowned entrepreneur and startup expert, Ranjan comes from the Palamu district of Jharkhand, where the government schools used to be closed most of the time due to Naxal activities.

Coming from the tribal heartland, Ranjan's childhood was filled with challenges as Japla, the village where he hails from was one of the country's most Naxal-affected areas, known for terrorism and violence.

He took private coaching and mentorship to pass the school examination. After he completed his schooling, he enrolled in a Journalism course at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He pivoted from the media career in 2010 and started working as the event manager for an angel investment firm. After seeing his passion and efforts, the corporation offered him the opportunity to operate a startup incubation center.

Over the coming years, he further developed skills in the world of entrepreneurship and extensively did his research on the growth of popularly-known companies including Paytm, Flipkart, and Zomato.

Then he never looked back as his goal was to achieve the milestone, he set for himself. He worked as a mentor and guide for many young business leaders, showing them ways to make a successful entrepreneurial journey.

Being a well-known personality in the Indian startup ecosystem, Ranjan has managed several startups under NASSCOM 10,000 Startups, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Indian Angel Network and state governments.

Despite challenges and difficulties that disrupted his childhood, Ranjan came out stronger with several accolades on his name.

Title Of ' Entrepreneurship Evangelist'

Recently, he was facilitated at the BrandEdge, a flagship event of the PRSI (Public Relations Society of India). He was awarded the title of 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' by the United States (US) Consulate Kolkata Counsel General Ms Melinda Pavek in the presence of Sanjoy K. Roy (Organiser of Jaipur Literature Festival) and other dignitaries.

Ravi Ranjan, a representative of Venture Catalysts Group and India lead for Seed Group, was awarded the title 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' for his effortless and immense contribution to the growth and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

Recently, he was also appointed as the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Ranjan's own story of ingenuity, determination, and resilience to succeed in life midst of challenging situations is a driver for many young entrepreneurs in India.

Apart from guiding entrepreneurs privately, he was also associated with the Government of Kerala and Jharkhand as a mentor and advisor to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in both states that promotes entrepreneurial activities, including research and innovation.

While talking exclusively to The Logical Indian, Ravi Ranjan shared some of his thoughts on receiving the prestigious title of 'Entrepreneurship Evangelist' from PRSI at the BrandEdge event. He said, "an Entrepreneurship Evangelist is a powerful word as an Evangelist is someone who dedicates their life to a cause. I believe that entrepreneurship is the only way to solve world problems and bring change to every segment and sector."

Inspiration For Young Age Leaders

This award is a testament to his small contribution to the Indian startup ecosystem's growth. He is thankful to the PRSI and US consulate general Kolkata for this phenomenal felicitation.

He is making young-age leaders stand at their own feet by guiding them with the proper techniques and mechanisms of entrepreneurship.

Such contribution to the Indian startup ecosystem will lead to a better practice of entrepreneurial activities across the country as it encourages new-age entrepreneurs to bring change into society through research and innovation.

Ravi Ranjan, as an advisory guide and mentor to young business leaders, will give more successful entrepreneurs to India, adding that it will contribute to the economy as well. The Logical Indian wishes him the best for his future endeavors as people like him bring more changemakers into society, leading to progress and development.

