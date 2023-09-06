All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No DMs or Private Data Will Be Used to Train AI Models: Elon Musk

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

"No DMs or Private Data Will Be Used to Train AI Models": Elon Musk

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  6 Sep 2023 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

In a significant declaration, tech billionaire Elon Musk has assured the public that his AI companies, including Tesla and Neuralink, will not utilize direct messages (DMs) or private user data to train their artificial intelligence models. Musk's statement comes at a time when concerns over data privacy and AI ethics are in the spotlight, underscoring the commitment to safeguarding user information and respecting privacy boundaries.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Elon Musk, renowned for his involvement in innovative ventures such as Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, made this assurance via a series of tweets, responding to queries from concerned users and observers. His unequivocal statement addresses the growing apprehensions surrounding the use of personal data for AI model training, a practice that has raised ethical questions in recent years. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO emphasized, "To be clear, Tesla & SpaceX use AI for vehicle/rocket behavior, but it’s *not* used for training. User data is sacred."

This pronouncement sheds light on the careful separation of AI applications from the sensitive realm of user data, ensuring that the data generated or shared by users is not exploited to enhance AI algorithms. Musk's commitment aligns with the principles of responsible AI development, acknowledging the importance of transparency and privacy in an increasingly data-driven world.

Concerns regarding the ethical use of personal data have grown alongside the expansion of AI technologies. Musk's stance underscores the critical role that public trust plays in the success and acceptance of AI-driven systems. By clearly stating that DMs and private data are off-limits for AI training, he aims to foster trust among users and stakeholders.

While the declaration specifically pertains to Tesla and SpaceX, the broader implications extend to Musk's other ventures, including Neuralink, a company focused on brain-computer interfaces. In an age where data privacy is a paramount concern, Musk's commitment sets a notable precedent for responsible AI development and data handling.

Elon Musk's assertion that DMs and private user data will not be used to train AI models within his companies sends a strong message about the importance of safeguarding user privacy in the age of artificial intelligence. This commitment aligns with the growing recognition of ethical considerations in AI development and the need to build trust with users. As AI continues to evolve and integrate into various aspects of our lives, Musk's stance serves as a reminder that responsible data handling and transparency should remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

Also Read: 'Free Fire' Returns To India, Garena Sets Sights On Mobile E-sports Dominance

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Elon Musk 
Tesla 
SpaceX 
Artificial Intelligence 
Data 
Privacy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X