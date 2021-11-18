Heart-Wrenching! 3-Year-Old Elephant Dies After Chewing On A Live Wire

The human-animal conflict is dangerously putting at risk the lives of animals roaming in forests. In yet another casualty in Kerala, a three-year-old wild elephant died after accidentally chewing onto a live wire lying on the ground in a rubber estate adjoining the forest near Malampuzha in Palakkad district. The locals of Anakkal state saw the young carcass tusker and alerted the forest officials.

The Indian Express quoted the Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer Kurra Srinivas saying that the three-year-old elephant bit onto the 200-metre-long electric wire used to pump water out of a borewell from the nearby estate. The elephant belonged to a herd that was moving through the forest at that time. The tusker reportedly died soon after getting electrocuted. The Forest officials had to chase the herd off that was encircling the carcass of their fellow-mate to perform an autopsy on the dead animal.

Heart-Wrenching Video Of Mother Trying To Revive The Tusker

A heart-wrenching video of the event shows the mother elephant prodding the young elephant hoping that he would get back to life. The forest officials are now making arrangements for the burial of the dead elephant. Moreover, they have ordered a probe to check the electric connections to the borewell and the estate to ensure that proper norms are followed and avoid any further lapses.

Similar Instances In The Past

The human-animal conflicts in Kerala have lately been persistent. For instance, a pregnant elephant died in the same estate after being fed with a pineapple stuffed with crackers. In another instance, a pet dog named Bruno was thrashed to death by three persons over a rivalry with the owners.

The Kerala High Court had taken into account the increasing frequency of crimes against animals in the state, and several animal rights activists had said that feeble punishments to the preparators under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) and lack of awareness amongst the locals were main causes of such attacks.

