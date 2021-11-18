All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heart-Wrenching! 3-Year-Old Elephant Dies After Chewing On A Live Wire

Image Credit: Srini Subramaniyam/ Twitter (Screengrab from Video)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Heart-Wrenching! 3-Year-Old Elephant Dies After Chewing On A Live Wire

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  18 Nov 2021 2:08 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A three-year-old young tusker was found dead in the forests of Malampuzzha in Kerala after coming in contact with a live electric wire. The video shows the mother elephant prodding him to revive him back to life.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The human-animal conflict is dangerously putting at risk the lives of animals roaming in forests. In yet another casualty in Kerala, a three-year-old wild elephant died after accidentally chewing onto a live wire lying on the ground in a rubber estate adjoining the forest near Malampuzha in Palakkad district. The locals of Anakkal state saw the young carcass tusker and alerted the forest officials.

The Indian Express quoted the Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer Kurra Srinivas saying that the three-year-old elephant bit onto the 200-metre-long electric wire used to pump water out of a borewell from the nearby estate. The elephant belonged to a herd that was moving through the forest at that time. The tusker reportedly died soon after getting electrocuted. The Forest officials had to chase the herd off that was encircling the carcass of their fellow-mate to perform an autopsy on the dead animal.

Heart-Wrenching Video Of Mother Trying To Revive The Tusker

A heart-wrenching video of the event shows the mother elephant prodding the young elephant hoping that he would get back to life. The forest officials are now making arrangements for the burial of the dead elephant. Moreover, they have ordered a probe to check the electric connections to the borewell and the estate to ensure that proper norms are followed and avoid any further lapses.

Similar Instances In The Past

The human-animal conflicts in Kerala have lately been persistent. For instance, a pregnant elephant died in the same estate after being fed with a pineapple stuffed with crackers. In another instance, a pet dog named Bruno was thrashed to death by three persons over a rivalry with the owners.

The Kerala High Court had taken into account the increasing frequency of crimes against animals in the state, and several animal rights activists had said that feeble punishments to the preparators under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) and lack of awareness amongst the locals were main causes of such attacks.

Also Read: Lest We Forget! Indian Soldiers Who Fought The Battle Of Rezang La In 1962

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Young Elephant 
Electric Wire 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X