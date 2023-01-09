Celebratory Lights! Electricity Reaches Kashmir Village After 75 Years Of Independence

All section
Image Credits: Unsplash, Wikimedia (representational)

Jammu and Kashmir,  9 Jan 2023

Many villages in Kashmir continue to live by energy derived out of wood and other natural resources while the rest of the country runs on high-powered electricity. After years of efforts, one more village in the Kashmir Valley finally sees the light.

Electricity is seen as an essential facility enabled at each and every home in the country. 75 years into the country's independence, taking away a home's network and connectivity is viewed as a violation of their rights. In such a time and space, a village in Kashmir has finally lit up with electricity for the first time since the country's independence. As the lightbulbs light up and end decades of darkness in the village, the villagers celebrate in joy.

First Bulb To Light Up Since Independence

The village that earlier ran on energy generated by wood now sees a transformer stand tall generating electricity to over 60 homes. Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Technical officer of the Power Development Department, conveyed that a transformer with 38 High Tension lines and 57 LT poles has now been installed in the Tethan village to ensure connectivity within the village.

The village, located on the hills of Anantnag, has not had electricity in the past 75 years. All those years, the residents have relied on traditional wood for their energy needs and used lamps and candlelight. They are now illuminated by electricity under a centrally-sponsored Development Package scheme due to the relentless efforts of the Department of Electricity and the District Administration.

Bringing Light To Each House

Bringing electricity to this village situated about 45 kilometres from Anantnag town was no cakewalk. It was after the collective efforts of the people and the administration that the people now received electricity. On seeing the light, many among the residents broke into joy and celebrated the moment. A report by NDTV quoted Fazul-u-din Khan saying, "We have seen electricity for the first time today. Our children will study under light now. They will be happy." The resident's joy does not simply end there, as the arrival of electricity means an end to a lot of problems they face on a daily basis.

A 60-year-old resident of the village, Zaffar Khan, was also among those who witnessed electricity pass through their village for the first time in 75 years. Expressing his gratitude to the officials who worked to see the villager's dream turn into a reality, he said, "The previous generations could not see the miracle of electrification. Today we are fortunate that the government has provided electricity." The process of networking in the village started early in 2022, but there were multiple issues, such as the tapping of a High Tension line, according to the energy department. However, now, they are glad to have been able to bring light to the remote village that has been living in the dark for years.

Also Read: J&K: Village In Doda District Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

