Election Commission Of India Hikes Expenditure Limits For Candidates Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Ahead of the upcoming polls in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared an increase in expenditure limit for candidates from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh in Lok Sabha elections and from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in Assembly polls. The law ministry has decided on the recommendation of the Election Commission, reported The Indian Express.

Talking about the assembly elections, the expenditure limit for candidates in big states is now Rs 40 lakh, while for smaller states, it is now Rs 28 lakh. For Lok Sabha polls, the new expenditure limit for big states is Rs 95 lakh, and for the smaller states, the expenditure limit stands at Rs 75 lakh.

Election Commission Tweeted a Press Note Giving Information About The Hike

The ECI released a press note of enhancing the limits of candidates' expenses. It mentioned the last revision in the election expenditure of the candidates, which was done in 2014. Later in 2020, it was increased by 10% during the polls in Bihar. At that time, the political parties had requested ECI to consider expanding the expenditure limit as the "digital campaign" was more expensive than the regular ones.

To review the cost factors, the EC formed a committee comprising Sri Harish Kumar, retired IRS Officer, Sri Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General and Sri Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner in ECI. The committee observed a hike in the number of electors and the Cost Inflation Index since 2014. It also took into consideration the shifting modes of campaigning. The note also read that the limits would be applicable in all forthcoming elections.

