Election Commission Of India Hikes Expenditure Limits For Candidates Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Photo Credit: ANI

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Election Commission Of India Hikes Expenditure Limits For Candidates Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

India,  7 Jan 2022 9:58 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-07T15:29:57+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The EC had formed a committee to study cost factors and other related issues, and subsequently make suitable recommendations. The committee invited suggestions from political parties, chief electoral officers and election observers, and found that there has been a substantial increase in the number of electors and Cost Inflation Index since 2014.

Ahead of the upcoming polls in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared an increase in expenditure limit for candidates from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh in Lok Sabha elections and from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in Assembly polls. The law ministry has decided on the recommendation of the Election Commission, reported The Indian Express.

Talking about the assembly elections, the expenditure limit for candidates in big states is now Rs 40 lakh, while for smaller states, it is now Rs 28 lakh. For Lok Sabha polls, the new expenditure limit for big states is Rs 95 lakh, and for the smaller states, the expenditure limit stands at Rs 75 lakh.

Election Commission Tweeted a Press Note Giving Information About The Hike

The ECI released a press note of enhancing the limits of candidates' expenses. It mentioned the last revision in the election expenditure of the candidates, which was done in 2014. Later in 2020, it was increased by 10% during the polls in Bihar. At that time, the political parties had requested ECI to consider expanding the expenditure limit as the "digital campaign" was more expensive than the regular ones.

To review the cost factors, the EC formed a committee comprising Sri Harish Kumar, retired IRS Officer, Sri Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General and Sri Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner in ECI. The committee observed a hike in the number of electors and the Cost Inflation Index since 2014. It also took into consideration the shifting modes of campaigning. The note also read that the limits would be applicable in all forthcoming elections.

Also Read: NEET-PG: Supreme Court Grants Admissions With 10% For EWS, 27% Quota For OBCs

Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
