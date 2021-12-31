'Either Marry Or Money': 22-Yr-Old Woman Threatened, Filed Fake Rape Cases Against 8 Men; Arrested

All section
Caste discrimination
Haryana,  31 Dec 2021

The accused, Ayushi Bhatia, is a student of Bachelor of Arts and resident of Gurugram. The woman's mother and a man identified as Narendra Yadav were also involved in the racket and are on the run.

The Gurugram Police busted a 'honey trapping' racket and have arrested a 22-year-old woman on Wednesday, December 29. The woman identified as Ayushi Bhatia had filed eight fake rape cases against eight men.

A student of Bachelor of Arts, Bhatia confessed to her crime of accusing people of fake sexual assault charges. She was produced before and was sent to judicial custody, NDTV reported.

Mother Involved In Racket

The woman's mother and a man identified as Narendra Yadav were also involved in the racket and are on the run. ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, the team, is on the lookout for absconding.

An independent journalist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, brought the matter to light, who had complained against Bhatia on October 20. The State Women Commission had also taken cognisance of the issue and demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Blackmailed For Marriage, Money

A recent complaint was filed at New Colony Police Station, on Tuesday, by a woman based out of Karnal, who alleged that her son was being charged in a fake sexual assault case.

Her son was looking for an apartment/room to rent in the Vijay Park area. He came across a board citing a vacant 'To-let' and contacted the number written on the board. He moved in on October 15, but after a few days, the woman started calling the boy frequently. Upon objecting, Bhatia asked the boy to either marry or give her money, or else she would charge him with assault.

When the boy refused to compensate, the woman filed the fake complaint at DLF Phase 3 police station, following which the investigation for conducted along with the New Colony Police.

FIR Lodged

The police filed an FIR based on the mother's complaint and arrested the accused. Bhatia's phone and other belongings have also been seized.

According to the report, four cases out of eight were cancelled, three are pending in court, and two are under investigation.

