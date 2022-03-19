Eight Dead, 20 Critically Injured After Bus Overturns In Karnataka's Tumkur

Eight people were killed and more than 20 others got critically injured, including students, after a private bus they were riding in overturned in the Tumkur district of Karnataka on Saturday (March 19).

In a video available with NDTV, the bus can be seen toppled with some passengers trapped inside.



Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Karnataka | Eight dead and more than 20 critically injured including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district: Tumkur Police



Twenty passengers have been hospitalised, officials added. Further details are still awaited.

Leaders Express Grief

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he is deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in Tumkur and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 19, 2022

Saddened over the news, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao tweeted, "My heart goes to the families who have lost their loved ones due to bus accident at Pavagada, Karnataka. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."



My heart goes to the families who have lost their loved ones due to bus accident at Pavagada, #Karnataka. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) March 19, 2022

It is not the first time that the state has reported a fatal accident. In 2018, at least 30 passengers were killed after a bus plunged into a canal in the Mandya district of Karnataka.



The incident happened at the VC canal of the Cauvery river in Kanaganamaradi village of the Pandavapura taluk. Most of the deceased were school students.



Meanwhile, the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) for 2020-21 released a report on March 16, saying that the roads in Bengaluru city are far more dangerous than state and national highways in Karnataka, The Times of India reported.



The CAG, in its audit on the functioning of the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, said that roads in BBMP limits are considered detrimental when it comes to road users as they witnessed nearly 19 to 20 mishaps every kilometre. This is compared to 8.87 accidents recorded on the state highways. "There is an urgent need to identify accident-prone roads and repair them," the report said.

