All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Eight Dead, 20 Critically Injured After Bus Overturns In Karnatakas Tumkur

Image Credits: ANI Twitter/ The Madras Tribune

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Eight Dead, 20 Critically Injured After Bus Overturns In Karnataka's Tumkur

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

19,  19 March 2022 6:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, carrying 60 passengers, turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Eight people were killed and more than 20 others got critically injured, including students, after a private bus they were riding in overturned in the Tumkur district of Karnataka on Saturday (March 19).

In a video available with NDTV, the bus can be seen toppled with some passengers trapped inside.

Police said initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Twenty passengers have been hospitalised, officials added. Further details are still awaited.

Leaders Express Grief

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that he is deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in Tumkur and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Saddened over the news, BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao tweeted, "My heart goes to the families who have lost their loved ones due to bus accident at Pavagada, Karnataka. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

It is not the first time that the state has reported a fatal accident. In 2018, at least 30 passengers were killed after a bus plunged into a canal in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

The incident happened at the VC canal of the Cauvery river in Kanaganamaradi village of the Pandavapura taluk. Most of the deceased were school students.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) for 2020-21 released a report on March 16, saying that the roads in Bengaluru city are far more dangerous than state and national highways in Karnataka, The Times of India reported.

The CAG, in its audit on the functioning of the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, said that roads in BBMP limits are considered detrimental when it comes to road users as they witnessed nearly 19 to 20 mishaps every kilometre. This is compared to 8.87 accidents recorded on the state highways. "There is an urgent need to identify accident-prone roads and repair them," the report said.

Also Read: Body Of Indian Student Killed In Ukraine To Be Donated To Medical College In Karnataka

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bus accident 
Karnataka accident 
Tumkur accident 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X