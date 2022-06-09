All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
EdTech Customers Face Infra, Quality, Refund Issues; 96% Seek Government Regulation: Survey

Image Credit- Pexels (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

EdTech Customers Face Infra, Quality, Refund Issues; 96% Seek Government Regulation: Survey

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

India,  9 Jun 2022 4:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

With the online mode of learning becoming the new standard, many EdTech companies have emerged. A survey depicted that 66 per cent want the government to intervene and regulate these platforms.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Around 66 per cent of participants in a survey conducted by LocalCircles, an online platform, agreed to have government regulations on all EdTech platforms uniformly. The majority of respondents raised issues regarding the infrastructure of these EdTech platforms while doing sessions, the ineffectiveness of teaching staff, and refund policies.

EdTech platforms are educational technology which utilises computers, software, online application and education to help students learn online.

Survey Findings

The LocalCircles survey happened across 323 districts from April 1 to May 31, 2022, with around 27,000 respondents. The survey found that at least 69 per cent of respondents faced infrastructural issues and deprivation of vital services required while attending online classes.

They further mentioned that the quality of teaching was not compelling enough, and there were severe problems with the subscription and refund system, as cited in the Mint.

The report dissected the issue based responses, stating that nine per cent of consumers had infrastructural problems, 19 per cent did not like teaching staff effectiveness, and 10 per cent experienced refund-related problems. Moreover, 11 per cent found that they or their family members came across both infrastructural and staff issues. While, two per cent had both refund and infrastructural problems, as reported by Business Standard.

Government Regulation Needed

The survey report mentioned that 96 per cent of participants who had taken online coaching classes from EdTech companies wanted the government to create a policy to make the refund and subscription rules transparent and available on websites and disclosed while making an offer.

"Consumers have reported that certain edtech platforms are indulging in predatory marketing practices and unethical conduct, including auto-debiting course fees from parents despite parents stating their wish to discontinue the course. It has led to the government issuing a warning against such practices of some online learning programmes while mulling a common policy to regulate the industry last year," the report stated.

Last year, an attempt at self-regulation created an independent industry body - India EdTech Consortium (IEC), which was put under India's Internet and Mobile Association to address some of these issues.

Also Read: Invincible Spirit! Bullied, Attempted Suicide After Job Rejections To Becoming India's Youngest CEO At 33

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
EdTech Firms 
Online Learning 
Regulations 
Issues 
Government 

Must Reads

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80
False Claim! Video About Artificial Milk Being Made Using Chemicals In Bharuch, Gujarat Actually Of Phenyl
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X